KP IG prisons transferred to Balochistan

Policy Board headed by Imran Khan's cousin dissolved; Dr Burki is based in USA
TIMERGARA: The district and sessions judge Lower Dir administered oath to the newly elected members of the district...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is working on monsoon contingency plan...
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan while hearing the contempt case against Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry and Asad...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the wealthy taxpayers to deposit 50% super tax within two weeks with...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Tuesday said there was no shortage of wheat flour in the...