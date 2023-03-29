 
Wednesday March 29, 2023
Peshawar

KP IG prisons transferred to Balochistan

By Bureau report
March 29, 2023

PESHAWAR: The inspector general of prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was transferred to Balochistan on Tuesday.An official notification on Tuesday said the services of Saadat Hassan, a grade 19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, have been placed ar the disposal of Balochistan government.