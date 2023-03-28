Ghotki police kill criminal in ‘encounter’

SUKKUR: The Ghotki police shot dead a criminal who according to police was involved in the murder of an ASI. Ghotki SSP Tanveer Tunio said that a gang of dacoits opened fire on police personnel when they were patrolling on a road near A-section police station. In the ensuing exchange of fire, one of the criminals was killed, however two others managed to flee, he added.
The dead dacoit was later identified as Mansoor Ali Solangi s/o Wasoo Solangi, resident of Kashmore. The SSP further said that the dacoit was wanted to police in many cases, including the murder of ASI Amanullah Abro.
