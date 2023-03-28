BAFL introduces ICC via Alfa app

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has announced instant credit card (ICC), which eliminates the need for physical visits to bank branches or any physical documentation, a statement said on Monday.
Customers can start the process by entering their details and selecting the card type and credit limit of their choice. The screening team and credit bureau checks are completed automatically, and customers receive approval within minutes. The ICC is available to all Bank Alfalah customers, making it easier than ever to apply for a credit card.
“We are excited to introduce the instant credit card to our customers,” said Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Banking Group at Bank Alfalah. “This new service is a testament to our commitment to providing faster and more convenient banking experiences to our customers, while creating a digitally inclusive world. This is an easy and hassle-free process for our customers to apply for a credit card, and we are confident that it will be a game-changer in the banking industry.”
