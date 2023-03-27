Govt urged to change flour distribution mechanism

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-i-Islami’s Darband Tehsil chapter on Sunday demanded the government to change its mechanism of distributing wheat flour among deserving women.

“Women who cover mills from their villages and localities to reach the distribution points on foot being disgraced while remaining lined up the entire day to receive a 10 kg flour bag,” Salahuddin Gohar, the tehsil head of JI, told reporters in Darband.

Flanked by other tehsil officer bearers, he said if the government continued to disgrace women while compelling them to come on roads to be queued up to collect a 10kg flour bag, the JI would stand up against such distributions.

“The government is not sincere in providing the relief to deserving families as it increased the price of wheat flour from Rs5,200 per 40 kg to Rs6,000 as it started this so-called relief programme,” Gohar said.

He added that the government instead of disgracing women in long queues, which could be witnessed everywhere, should check inflation and pass on relief to women at their homes.Tehsil deputy head of the party, Ijaz Ahmad also denounced the government for introducing such a flour distribution scheme which was making the nation particularly, women beggars.

“If the government is sincerely working to provide wheat flour to deserving families, it instead compelling women to come onto streets and remain lined up the entire day in public places, should announce subsidies on wheat flour and other essential commodities,” he added.