‘Pedestrians’ rights to be ensured; action to be taken against wrong parking’

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Police have launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.

The CTO Islamabad has directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.

The CTO Islamabad said that it is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens. During the first phase of the campaign, action was taken against showroom and shopping malls’ administrators in various areas of the city. Vehicles were removed from footpath areas and they were warned to follow rules otherwise strict legal action would be initiated against them. During the ongoing month, the Islamabad police also issued 2403 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at various police stations for not vacating footpath areas.

The CTO Islamabad said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose. He said that squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacating footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators. He said that this operation would be extended to the other areas of Islamabad and smooth traffic flow to be ensured.