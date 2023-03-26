President Alvi should be impeached, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has called for impeachment of President Dr Arif Alvi for repeated involvement in illegal and unconstitutional acts.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the information minister, however, conceded that the required strength of lawmakers was not available in Parliament for impeaching the president.

He lamented that Dr Alvi had kept silent during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and did not write any letter to then prime minister when the past government resorted to illegal and unconstitutional acts.

Memon alleged that the son of Dr Alvi had been heading the social media cell of the PTI and was active in the campaign against the state institutions.

The provincial minister was of the view that the Article 6 of the Constitution should be invoked to take action against the president for his act of dissolving the National Assembly last year on the unconstitutional ruling of then deputy speaker.

Memon lamented that Dr Alvi had not raised the issue of human rights violation when the Counter-Terrorism Department personnel involved in the killing of innocent civilians in the Sahiwal tragedy during the past regime were acquitted.

He added that the president at that time had kept silent and did not utter a single word on the violation of human rights because then prime minister and Punjab chief minister belonged to the PTI.

He demanded the constitution of a high-powered commission to probe unlawful actions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and determine the accomplices who had been lending support to him.

The information minister alleged that the PTI chairman had been involved in heinous intrigues against the country and all the concerned quarters should stand united for the sake of the survival and solidarity of the country.

He further alleged that Khan had been furthering the agenda of the Jewish lobby in Pakistan. He demanded that a proper probe be conducted into the allegations that the PTI chairman was part of a larger international conspiracy.

He recalled that slain television anchor Arshad Sharif had in one of his televised shows presented the evidence that the PTI had received funding from India and Israel and also raised certain journalistic questions about this shadowy affair.

He said the real face of Khan had been exposed before the people after the foreign forces had attempted to interfere in the affairs of the country.

Memon condemned the statements of Zalmay Khalilzad and other foreign lobbyists of the PTI on the internal issues of Pakistan. He alleged that Khan should face disqualification for not declaring the existence of his daughter living abroad.

The information minister recalled that earlier a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party had been disqualified for not mentioning all his family members in the nomination form for contesting an election.

He told the media that the process had begun to set up 135 makeshift discount markets all over the province as per the decision of the Sindh cabinet to ensure the provision of essential products to the people at discounted rates.