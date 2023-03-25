Nabi stars as Afghanistan stun Pakistan in T20 series opener

SHARJAH: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi guided Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan in the first Twenty20 international of a three-game series on Friday.

Nabi took 2-12 and was ably assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-9) and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-13) to restrict Pakistan to 92-9 after they won the toss and batted at Sharjah Stadium.

Nabi then kept his cool with a cautious run-a-ball 38 not out and added 53 for the unbroken fifth wicket with Najibullah Zadran (17 not out) to help Afghanistan overhaul the target in 17.5 overs.

Nabi hit his first boundary off his 27th ball and then hit two more in the next over from Naseem Shah before sealing the win with a six off Ihsanullah. This becomes Afghanistan’s first win in four Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan.

Pace bowler Ihsanullah (2-17) dismissed Ibrahim Zadran (nine) with the first ball of his T20I career and then had Gulbadin Naib (nought) to leave Afghanistan tottering at 45-4 but Nabi and Najibullah made sure victory was achieved.

”Stand-in Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan confessed his new players were nervous.“Tactics wise, we were fine,” said Shadab. “But sometimes this can happen due to youngsters being nervous. They need to be given chances, they will get better.”