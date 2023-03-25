Emerging women cricketers camp from today

LAHORE: A total of 27 emerging women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at a camp at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, which begins on Saturday (today).

Over the course of the 13-day camp, these 27 players will train under the supervision of former Test cricketer Mohsin Kamal, Mohtashim Rashid and Muhammad Kamran Hussain.

This camp serves an opportunity to the coaches to work on the skills of emerging cricketers and identify players for the forthcoming ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup to be staged in June this year.

Player names (in alphabetical order):

Aleena Shah (Peshawar), Amber Kainaat (Lahore), Anoosha Nasir ( Karachi), Areesha Noor (Lahore), Asma Amin (Faisalabad), Ayesha Bilal (Lahore), Ayesha Irfan (Lahore), Dua Majid (Lahore), Eyman Fatima (Lahore), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Fatima Shahid (Lahore), Gull Feroza (Lahore), Gulrukh (D.G.Khan), Lubna Behram (Lahore), Maham Manzoor (Karachi), Maham Tariq (Karachi), Najiha Alvi (Karachi), Neha Shermeen (Karachi), Sadaf Shamas (Lahore), Saima Malik (Quetta), Saiqa Riaz (Lahore), Shawaal Zulfiqar ( Lahore), Syeda Aroob Shah ( Karachi), Syeda Masooma Zahra (Karachi), Umm-e-Hani (Lahore), Yusra Amir (Karachi) and Zunera Shah (Karachi)