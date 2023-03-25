Trucks, trolleys block vehicular traffic on expressway

Islamabad: Trucks and tractor-trolleys have made the life of motorists miserable as these appear at Islamabad Expressway soon after sunset and cover all lanes, leaving no space for vehicles to move forward.

According to the details, the motorists often spend hours covering a few miles distance from Khanna Bridge to Gulberg Bridge as heavy vehicles cover all lanes and cause the worst traffic jams. Arif Rauf, a motorist, said “The trucks and trolleys used to ply on this road after 12a.m but these days they come after sunset and create disturbance in the flow of vehicular traffic.”

“When the traffic wardens arrive they manage the traffic and force the heavy vehicles to ply on the far left lane on the road. But trucks and trolleys play havoc in their absence and cause wastage of time of the helpless motorists,” he said.

The construction work is underway on Islamabad Expressway due to which the motorists who want to go to Islamabad through Lehtrar Road reach their destinations by taking a U-turn on Expressway on the left side. The motorists also use routes of Khanna Pull Service Road via Khanna Bridge towards Koral and Gulberg road. But the presence of heavy vehicles on the road during busy hours creates unending problems for motorists. The frequent two-way VVIP movements between Rawalpindi and Islamabad also add to the miseries of the motorists. Daily traffic gridlock on the Islamabad Expressway due to heavy trucks and oil tankers forces vehicular traffic to move at a snail’s pace.

An official said “The traffic wardens have been deputed at all points of the Islamabad Expressway to keep vigil over the trucks and tractor-trolleys. We will not allow them to ply on the road during rush hours as they must follow the time schedule fixed for them.”