TikTok banned in UK parliament

LONDON: Britain´s parliament on Thursday joined the government in banning TikTok, depriving lawmakers of access to the Chinese-owned video app via its internet network.

The app “will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network”, the House of Commons and House of Lords said, adding: “Cyber security is a top priority for parliament.”

Individual lawmakers who are dedicated users of TikTok, such as Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps, will still be able to use the app on their own phones, but not when connected via parliament´s own WiFi network. The UK announced last week a security ban of TikTok on government devices, in line with action by the European Union and the United States.