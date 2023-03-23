Khyber Medical College declared ISO certified

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first public sector medical college, Khyber Medical College, has made its place in the list of international quality medical colleges, maintaining its history of achievements.

The ISO auditor team made a detailed visit to every department of the Khyber Medical College and granted ISO 9001:2015 certification.

On the occasion, the Dean of Khyber Medical College Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and the Director of Quality Assurance of KMC/KTH/KCD accompanied the ISO team and they conducted inspection and brief was provided by the heads of various departments of the college.

On the occasion, Dean Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb said that KMC had produced talented doctors who are a source of pride for them.

“This is a proud moment for all the KMC family. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff of Khyber Medical College,” he added.

This will not only enhance the reputation of the college but also increase confidence in the quality of education offered in the college.

He said that KMC had always been an institution with longstanding values that are deeply rooted in its academic culture.

Khyber Medical College was established in 1954 with a history spanning over 70 years, with its talented students excelling in the field of medicine and healthcare organisations across the world and they hold prestigious positions.

About 280 students get enrolled in Khyber Medical College every year and currently about 1400 students are studying in it.

The students also benefit from Khyber Teaching Hospital, which is an affiliated hospital of Khyber Medical College.

Earlier Khyber Teaching Hospital was also certified ISO 9001:2015 in 2022.