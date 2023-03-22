Checkpost firing case: Gandapur gets protective bail

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur till April 08 in the Bhakkar checkpost firing case.

The PTI leader was charged by the Bhakkar police in a case of creating rumpus at the checkpost while going to Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday night.

Ali Amin Gandapur, through his lawyer Ghulam Muhammad, had filed the plea seeking protective bail in the case. The court granted bail to the PTI leader and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in the district, the PTI workers had gathered outside the court and chanted slogans when the leader appeared before the court.

Ali Amin Gandapur and men from his convoy had allegedly attacked the police checkpost in Punjab near Dera-Darya Khan Bridge.

According to a statement issued by Bhakkar police, Ali Amin Gandapur ransacked the checkpost after he lost his temper when he was stopped by the police for checking.

The statement alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur quarreled with the police and opened fire on the cops, who escaped unhurt in the firing.

It is said that there were six to seven vehicles in his convoy, whose occupants resisted when the police tried to stop them.

The police arrested four armed men from the convoy. However, Ali Amin fled from the scene.

According to police, the cops have to take details of the vehicles crossing the boundary between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ali Amin’s convoy was stopped for this purpose.