Directive to conduct transparent audit of IDAP

LAHORE: Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal asked the officers to conduct a transparent audit of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab as soon as possible.

The 59th meeting of the Board of Directors of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Monday, in which the Chief Executive Officer of IDAP, Danish Afzal, officers from the Department of Finance, Irrigation, Planning and Development, Local Government, communications & Works, Housing and Transport along with other Board members also participated. The meeting deliberated a number of agenda items. While approving the hiring of Ibrahim and Company as external auditors of IDAP, the board decided to send the case of extension of the contract of the current Chief IT Officer Kashif Nadeem to the chief minister for approval. In order to ensure best quality with minimum cost in development projects across the province, the board proposed to include non-standardised items in approved standards for which a sub-committee was constituted by the chair for consideration of the proposal.