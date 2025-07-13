Danny DeVito gives update about Jack Nicholson amid latter's absence

Jack Nicholson has been absent from the public eye for quite sometime

Academy Award winning actor Jack Nicholson’s increasingly rare appearances have left fans concerned.

It has been quite long that The Batman star has shown up publicly.

Amid growing concerns about the 88-year-old star, actor Danny DeVito has shared an update regarding Jack.

He has confirmed that The Shining star is doing "great". "I just saw Jack a couple of weeks ago - it was his birthday a month ago, and he's great”, Danny told PEOPLE.

He further shared his first encounter with Jackson, which happened during the time when latter was a rising star.

The Matilda actor shared, "There was no need for an icebreaker. He was immediately just so embracing... He started out exactly the way everybody else did, where he couldn't get a job.”

The 80-year-old Hollywood veteran opened, “It was like he came to Hollywood, and he was just going to write and direct, and then Easy Rider comes along after the (Roger) Corman stuff... So he was in our milieu, and he was always just as open and genuine, and we all felt it immediately."

Jack Nicholson last starred in romantic comedy film How Do You Know in 2010 before retiring.