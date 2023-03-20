Sellers overcharge on perishable items despite cut in prices

LAHORE: Prices of some essential perishable items witnessed a decline in official rate list this week just ahead of few days before the commencement of Ramazan. However, the reduction in the prices has not been seen in the market prices due to open massive overcharging by the sellers across the City.

The sellers have free hand due to lack of interest from the administration and caretaker setup to control the public issue of overcharging. This has now become a norm that every new deputy commissioner shows performance on social media platforms of controlling the prices through managed raids and videos and photos of these raids. But on ground the general public did not get any relief.

The price of chicken was reduced by Rs57 per kg, fixed at Rs346-354 per kg, sold at Rs400-420 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs86 per kg, fixed at Rs531 per kg, and sold Rs580-1,100 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs36-40 per kg, B-Grade at Rs32-35 per kg, C-grade at Rs27-30 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced and fixed at Rs85-90 kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, B-grade at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade at Rs55-60 per kg, and C-grade, fixed at Rs51-55 per kg, B&C sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs320-330, sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs605-630 per kg sold Rs800 per kg.

Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs19 per kg, fixed at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced, fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of spinach farm increased, fixed at Rs28-30, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade reduced, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs76-80 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

Capsicum price reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs76-80 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Price of cauliflower declined by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, cabbage increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs57-60 kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs48-50 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs140-180 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs15-20 per bundle. Green beans price was fixed at Rs76-80 per kg, sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

Radish price was reduced, fixed at Rs33-35 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. Pea price was gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs86-90 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs80-300 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-280 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg.

The price of Banana Special increased by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs305-315 per dozen, sold at Rs450-500 per dozen, A-category by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs165-170 per dozen, sold at Rs280-300 per dozen, and B-category by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs180-220 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen.

Dates Irani fixed at Rs460-475 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1,000 per kg.

Guava price increased, fixed at Rs135-140 per kg, sold at Rs180-220 per kg. Pomegranate Kandhari fixed at Rs310-320 per kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg, pomegranate bedana by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs640-660 per kg, sold at Rs1,000-1,200 per kg.

Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs135-390 per dozen, sold at Rs600-800 per dozen. Strawberry price was reduced by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs95-180 per kg, sold at Rs200-320 per kg. Melon price reduced, fixed at Rs75-105 per kg, and sold at Rs120-200 per kg.