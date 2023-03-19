PCB chief delighted by HBL PSL season 8 success

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said on Saturday he was delighted by the success of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the eighth season of PSL has been a huge success in rating as compared to cash-rich India Premier League on digital front. "Over 150 million people watched it digitally. It is not a small thing. At the same stage, IPL’s digital rating was 130 million and PSL was more than 150 million. So this is a great success for Pakistan," he added.

Sethi also expressed his desire that PCB would want to host PSL nine matches in the United States of America (USA) as well. “With the success of the national league, PCB can host PSL anywhere in the world after hosting the PSL 8 in four different cities, although it was not very easy to conduct with only two months' preparation,” he said.

Sethi thanked all the stakeholders involved in the successful conduct of the PSL-8, including the federal, provincial, local governments at all the four stations of Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan, police and all the agencies involved in the security of the entire PSL.

Sethi praised the Pakistan Air Chief for helping out in the transportation of equipment on C130 from one city to another.

“If you ask me what are our plans for the next PSL, keeping it brief my strive is to add two more teams. But obviously, this decision is subject to the approval of the franchises and is impossible without doing the homework,” said Sethi.

“That is because if any franchise suffers a loss by the addition of two more franchises then it is not a good thing to do. It must be a win-win situation for everyone. So I’m doing homework on this.

“We will formally start consulting them the next month about the addition of teams and the model after the completion of 10 years,” he said.

Sethi claimed that pitches in PSL 8 were great and competitive matches were played. “The pitches provided enough runs for the batsmen and also supported the bowlers. These supporting wicket produced records of all kinds,” said Sethi.

He said that PSL was giving job opportunities and business to many people. “PCB is paying 700 million (rupees) in taxes and in terms of sales tax it is giving 500 million (rupees), plus business opportunities,” he said.

The PCB chief said the officials are considering three options for the inaugural Pakistan Women’s League. “There are multiple opinions regarding the Women’s League. One is that it should be held in September and should be stand-alone. The second is that it should be organised simultaneously with the next PSL to reduce the cost and the third issue is that to whom the franchises should be sold,” said Sethi. “If we are planning to feature four to five teams then we already have enough interest that you assume all five franchises have been sold out,” Sethi added.

“Such is the interest in the Women’s league, especially from the abroad, from overseas Pakistanis. So, our problem is not to sell the team but to develop our players,” he added.

Sethi also revealed that he will be meeting Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in the ICC Board Meeting to discuss the deadlock about this year’s Asia Cup and World Cup participation.

“Tonight after the award distribution ceremony, I am going to Dubai for ICC Board Meetings which will start tomorrow morning which is about Asia Cup, World Cup and Champions Trophy,” said Sethi.

“Our meetings are scheduled there with ICC officials. Some are formal and some informal. We have a formal and informal meeting with Jay Shah as well,” shared Sethi.