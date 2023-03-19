Protection, conservation of biodiversity applauded

Islamabad : A high-profile US delegation led by US Assistant Secretary Monica Medina visited Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and applauded the impressive work being done to protect and conserve biodiversity in this protected area.

According to the details, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson briefed the distinguished guests about facilities provided in the Rescue Centre set up recently in the national park.

The delegation was informed that the rescue and rehabilitation centre has been effectively working for promotion and preservation of the birds and animal species.

The IWMB officials also apprised the delegation about a plan to build an 82-acre Wildlife Conservation Centre that would house wildlife sanctuaries, a vet hospital, a rescue and trauma centre for indigenous species and research on the flora and fauna of MHNP.

Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will also travel to Karachi to participate in the US-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group. She will address climate and environmental issues of concern including climate-smart agriculture, water management, air quality, conservation, and plastic pollution.

She also serves as Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs. She will hold talks with government counterparts as well as private sector and civil society stakeholders on strengthening support for actions that tackle the biodiversity crisis, build resilience to impacts of the climate crisis such as flooding, elevate women in STEM, advance clean energy goals, and enhance science and technology cooperation.

The guests also visited the Leopard Preserve Area where they were briefed about the animal and bird species that enhance the natural beauty and attraction of this green area.

The US delegation appreciated the efforts of IWMB regarding the rescue, rehabilitation and conservation of wildlife in the Margalla Hills and other areas of the federal capital.

The U.S. Department of State through its official Twitter handle stated “Assistant Secretary Medina, viewed conservation and animal rescue efforts in the MHNP. We applaud the impressive work done here to protect and conserve biodiversity and Pakistan’s natural beauty.”