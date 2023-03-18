Gold rises by Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700/tola on Friday.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs204,200/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs600 to Rs175,068.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $10 to $1,936/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,150/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,843.27.

Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.