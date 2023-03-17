Go quietly

The tit for tat allegations and acrimonious press briefings and statements only exacerbate an already volatile situation, where laws and the writ of the state have become hostage to egoistical individuals, who consider themselves above the law. Restraint should be exercised by all political parties.
Today, we as a nation face economic bankruptcy, yet this has not stopped our political parties from trying to upend any semblance of normality. There is no rocket science to understand that a non-bailable arrest warrant requires the individual concerned to surrender to law enforcement, without any if, ands and buts. This mockery of justice has been indulged in the past also, but never as blatantly as it is now in Lahore.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
