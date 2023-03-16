UK finance minister unveils new free childcare policy

LONDON: UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Wednesday most working parents in England will be offered 30 hours of free childcare for their under-fives, to ease cost-of-living pressures on families.
The policy, part of the government´s tax and spending plans unveiled in the budget, will eventually apply for 38 weeks of the year, from when a child is nine-months-old until they start school aged around five. It comes alongside a host of childcare measures aimed at encouraging more women back into the workplace -- or to remain working -- after having children, while better funding the sector. Childcare costs in the UK are among the highest in the 38-nation OECD, accounting for nearly a third (29 percent) of a family´s income compared to just nine percent in France.
ROME: An Italian court on Wednesday sentenced Camorra boss Maria Licciardi, one of the few women to lead a mafia clan,...
TEHRAN: 11 people were killed and more than 3,500 injured during celebrations for Iran´s traditional fire festival...
BLANTYRE, Malawi: Malawi´s President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday declared two weeks of national mourning for the...
THE HAGUE: Social media platform Facebook unlawfully processed Dutch users´ personal details without consent for...
MOSCOW: Moscow will work to retrieve the wreckage of an American drone that crashed over the Black Sea after...
PARIS: Scientists have created eggs using the cells of male mice for the first time, leading to the birth of seven...