Chaudhry Sarwar joins Q-league

LAHORE: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar joined Pakistan Muslim League-Q along with his colleagues at a special ceremony held at Muslim League House, Lahore here on Sunday.

The former governor Punjab received warm welcome from PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, party’s secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafi.

Welcoming Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar into the party’s fold, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the move would strengthen his party in Punjab and in other provinces. On the occasion, Mohammad Sarwar thanked the leaders and workers of PML-Q for showing love to him. “I am not joining PML-Q for the sake of any position, any ministry or any kind of political gain but to serve the country and the nation,” said Sarwar.

He expressed his resolve to make PML-Q as the most dynamic and strong political party. He said that he was also grateful to his colleagues who joined PML-Q along with him. The former governor Punjab asserted that PML-Q would form a shadow cabinet to evaluate the government’s performance in various sectors, including foreign affairs, finance, energy, health, tourism and sports, and make suggestions for the improvement.