Health adviser inspects facilities at IKD

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Advisor for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Dr Abid Jameel visited the Institute of Kidney Disease, Hayatabad Medical Complex here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the caretaker adviser reviewed the facilities and other matters provided to the patients in IKD. He inaugurated the waiting room constructed for dialysis patients and attendants and planted a sapling under the plantation campaign in the hospital premises.

Earlier at a ceremony organised on the occasion of World Kidney Day, the caretaker health advisor was welcomed by the Director IKD-HMC Prof Dr Mazhar Khan who accompanied the guest to visit various departments of the institute.

The 28-bed dialysis unit of IKD is providing the facilities to the patients on a daily basis. In view of the increasing number of patients and attendants, the need arose for the construction of a waiting room, which was opened on Thursday after the completion of the construction work.