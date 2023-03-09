Grand operation expected soon in Sindh’s Kutcha areas

A grand operation against the bandits of Sindh’s Kutcha areas is expected in the coming days, and provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has conducted several meetings with his subordinates recently visited the Sukkur Range.

In his initial orders, he has directed the force to deploy platoons of Rapid Response Force in the affected districts of Sukkur and Larkana.

The Sindh police chief has also directed the officials posted in the Sukkur Range to consult with the agriculture department and build tracks and pathways in the Kutcha areas.

Officials said on Wednesday that Memon has been continuously conducting meetings since after five policemen, including a DSP, were martyred during an operation against criminals in a Kutcha area in November 2022.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also conducted a meeting and told IGP Memon that the Sindh government will provide whatever funds or assistance is needed.

Last week, Memon had gone to the Sukkur Range where he held meetings with his subordinates and reviewed the overall situation in the Kutcha areas. The meeting considered what action the police had taken to limit the movement of criminals hiding in those areas.

The officials, sharing details of the meeting, said the IGP directed that an FIR is mandatory in every case of kidnapping for ransom. The FIR will be registered under the state’s complaint if the family of the victim is unwilling to lodge it. The AIG Operations will issue instructions to each district SP to ensure registration of an FIR after a crime has been committed.

Moreover, to strengthen the force in Sukkur and Larkana ranges, the Rapid Response Force (RRF) will be deployed there, with 500 personnel stationed in each of the ranges. The RRF manpower will be raised from the local districts subject to availability of suitable men as per the criteria of the RRF.

Memon also directed his subordinates to construct police base Camps in the Kutcha areas, including 10 in Ghotki, eight in Kashmore, five in Shikarpur, three in Sukkur, one each in Khairpur, Larkana and Nausheroferoz, respectively, in order to make police easily available for raids against dacoits. Each base camp will have deployment of at least 50 armed police personnel with proper protective gear and ample ammunition.

The IGP also directed the officials of the Sukkur and Larkana ranges to develop motorable paths deep inside the Kutcha areas, and for this purpose, he told them to request the agriculture department to make available bulldozers for the construction of the tracks.

The meeting was informed that there are two types of kidnappings; forced kidnappings and kidnappings through traps. The latter has two types: honey trap and offer trap. The forced kidnapping is no longer frequent; however, the trap kidnapping is a new form of kidnapping adopted by dacoits. This is being done through informers and facilitators.

IGP Memon directed the DIGs and SSPs to trace suspects along with black sheep within the police department to break the network in order to isolate the dacoits. The collection of information is very important to unearth the gangs of kidnappings for ransom, for which the range DIGs and SPs have been directed to have maintain close liaison with the sister agencies with reference to crime and prepare a log so as to accumulate data to assist intelligence-based operations.

The officers were also directed to establish a Sniper Training School at Sukkur, in which 20 specialised shooters will be trained from each district of these two ranges by SSU sniper experts. The Sukkur SSP will ensure the firing arrangements and the provision of a firing range. Moreover, locators will be provided to Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana and Nausheroferoz districts on a priority basis.

Moreover, a request will be made for a joint operation with the army, Rangers and air force will be conducted to apprehend and eliminate the criminals from their hideouts. In this regard, the IGP said he would write to the Sindh government under relevant laws to seek such support for an offensive operation against criminals.

Memon said the CTD has the mandate to unearth the racket of illegal weapons. The CTD additional IG will adopt a focused approach to unearth the supply chain of arms to dacoits in the Kutcha area. Besides, the district SP under the range DIG will also make best efforts to unearth the network of illegal weapons’ supply chain. The CTD additional IG, the Sukkur and Larkana DIGs will submit progress reports so that the firepower of dacoits may be minimised.

Memon said during the meeting that it has been observed that suspects involved in tribal disputes are involved in kidnappings for ransom. The arrest of such proclaimed offenders and absconders will be a priority of the district police. The list of such criminals will reach the CPO within seven days. The districts of Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana and Nausheroferoz will make all-out efforts for the apprehension of such proclaimed offenders and absconders and submit weekly progress reports to the CPO without fail.

Officials said effective tri-border management has started between Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. In this regard, two tri-border meetings have been held in Rahim Yar Khan among the stakeholders under the leadership of the additional IGP of South Punjab. This coordination will be improved to carry out joint action against the dacoits.

Moreover, the blockage of sims used by dacoits will be ensured and the PTA will be requested to entertain the request a priority. The officials were also directed that false propaganda by the criminals on social media be prevented and for that coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency be made.

The meeting was also informed that the Sindh government may release funds to the tune of Rs2.79 billion for the purchase of sophisticated weapons and equipment. The conventional weapons and equipment will be purchased at the earliest since the procurement does not require any NOC. However, the federal government will be requested to accord its NOC for the purchase of restricted weapons and equipment as soon as the capacity of the local police for handling, use and storage is increased.