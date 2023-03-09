PTI chapter in politics closed: JUIF leader

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Maulana Ataur Rahman, has said that the chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan in national politics has been closed.
“After wreaking havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10 years and at the Center for four years, Imran Khan is once again begging for power. But his real face has been exposed to the people and the nation will reject him in the next election,” he said while addressing a news conference wherein Maulana Gul Noor Shah of Upper Dir announced resigning from Jamaat-e-Islami and joining JUIF.
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl president said that his party was fully prepared for elections and the nation would repose confidence in it.
He said the district organisations of the party had been asked to submit lists of the candidates for provincial and National Assembly seats by March 10.
Maulana Gul Noor Shah, Abdul Jalil Jan, Mufti Ihsanullah, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others also spoke on the occasion.
