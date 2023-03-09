Gladiators chase biggest ever total in run fest

RAWALPINDI: Records tumbled at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday as Jason Roy’s blazing 145 not out helped Quetta Gladiators chase down the highest-ever target in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) history.

Roy emulated Babar Azam’s century effort to give Gladiators fans a new ray of hope as Quetta hit the 241 runs target with ten deliveries and eight wickets in hand. Roy, who also managed the highest-ever individual score of the PSL, toyed with Zalmi bowlers with some sensational hitting. He was equally aggressive against Wahab Riaz (1-56) and Arshad Iqbal (0-55) as his bat kept producing boundaries. Together with Will Sameed (26), Roy put on 109 for the second wicket in less than nine overs and another 93 for the unbroken third wicket partnership with Mohammad Hafeez in just 6.2 overs.

The Gladiators team had no option but to go for an all-out attack at the outset, raising 41 in 2.5 overs before losing Guptill (21) to Wahab Riaz, who took a skier off his own bowling.

Roy also smashed most boundaries by a batter in PSL history. The 20 fours and five sixes he scored could all be rated as perfect cricketing shots.

Thanks to Roy’s sensational play Quetta raised 100 in just 7 overs, raising the second fifty in just 17 balls. Man of the Match Roy later on smashed 100, the second fastest of PSL (behind 43-ball hundred by Rilee Rossouw) in just 44 balls to keep Gladiators on track.

It was for the first time in HBL PSL that two centuries were scored in a single match.

“It was really fun to play such an inning. With reachable boundaries, I really enjoyed playing here. It was also exciting to see fans fully enjoying the match,” Roy said.

Earlier, Babar Azam (115) cantered to his first PSL century with a trademark cover drive as thousands of Pindi Stadium. Pakistan’s all-format skipper smashed 14 fours and two sixes during his 60-ball hundred which was his eighth in the T20 format. Such was the precision of Babar’s batting that it looked impossible for Quetta bowlers to dislodge him. Ultimately it was a run-out that dismissed Babarl following an exciting 65-ball stay at the wicket during which he struck 15 boundaries and three sixes. Rovman Powell's 35 not out off 18 balls helped Peshawar Zalmi raise 240 for 2 -- the second-highest team score of the season. Powell also cracked two sixes during his innings with one of them landing deep into the crowd.

Babar and Saim Ayub's opening stand of 162 in 13.3 overs kept the crowd on toes. They scored 67 in the power-play to set a solid platform for Peshawar Zalmi. While Babar was as usual fluent with his boundary hitting, Saim, who was dropped earlier by Naseem Shah off Mohammad Husnain, was more inclined towards hitting lofted shots.

Saim raced to his fifty with two consecutive sixes of Mohammad Nawaz. His 24-ball half-century saw him clearing the boundary thrice.

He also had four boundaries during his fifty.

Babar raised his 32-ball fifty with a straight six and added another boundary minutes later as both openers looked unstoppable on a wicket that offered no assistance to bowlers. Zalmi raised 100 in less than 10 overs.

Zalmi reached 150 in 12.2 overs and when Saim finally lost his wicket, the opening wicket stand had fetched 162 runs in 13.3 overs -- the second-highest PSL partnership. Babar and Sharjeel raised 176 for the opening stand for Karachi against Islamabad United in 2021. Saim’s 34-ball innings of 76 contained five sixes and six fours.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars match on Thursday (today) at Pindi Stadium will decide the PSL table leader.

Score Board

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss

Peshawar Zalmi Innings

Ayub c Nawaz b Pretorius 74

Azam (c)run out (Aimal) 115

Powell not out 35

Cadmore not out 7

Extras:(lb 1, w 8) 9

Total: 20 Ov 240/2

Did not bat: Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal

Fall of wickets: 1-162, 2-224

Bowling: Shah 4-0-39-0, Aimal 3-0-47-0, Hasnain 4-0-57-0, Pretorius 4-0-40-1, Nawaz 3-0-36-0, Hafeez 2-0-20-0

Quetta Gladiators Innings:

Roy not out 145

Guptill c & b Wahab Riaz 21

Smeed c Haris b Rahman 26

Hafeez not out 41

Extras:(lb 3, nb 1, w 6) 10

Total:18.2 Ov 243/2

Did not bat: Nawaz (c), Iftikhar, Umar , Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Aimal Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-150

Bowling: Iqbal 3-0-55-0, Rahman 4-0-38-1, Riaz 4-0-56-1, Omarzai 3.2-0-35-0, Jamal 4-0-56-0

Match result: Gladiators won by 8 wickets

Man of the match: Jason roy

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Martin Saggers