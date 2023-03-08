MoU inked to counter violent extremism

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Hashoo Foundation, the universities of Swat and Chitral to launch the “Da Kali Ranrha” Project, which aims to prevent and counter violent extremism through a community-driven approach.

A press release said the project will focus on promoting entrepreneurship and reducing poverty among the Chitral and Swat youth.

The signing ceremony took place at the Department of Higher Education, Archives and Libraries. It was attended by several notable individuals, including the Secretary for Higher Education Dawood khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KP Center for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Dr. Ayaz Khan, Dr. Ihasanullah Mir, senior advisor for Hashoo Foundation, Khalida, Director Hashoo Foundation, and others.

Under the project, many of households in the identified villages of Chitral and Swat will be provided with loans to launch indigenous business startups, benefiting around 2,000 youths, both male and female.

The universities of Swat and Chitral will provide training to facilitate the process, while the Hashoo Foundation will conduct skill needs assessments, technical assessments, and mentoring for at least three years.

The project is a pilot initiative in the Malakand Valley and is expected to have a significant impact on the youth of the region by promoting entrepreneurship and reducing poverty, ultimately helping to prevent and counter violent

extremism.