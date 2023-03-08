KPRA says Rs20.21b collected in eight months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) said on Tuesday it had recorded 31 per cent growth in the first eight months of the financial year 2022-23 compared to the same period of the last year.

According to the KPRA media wing, the KPRA has collected Rs20.21 billion in taxes until February in the current financial year. Last year, the KPRA collected Rs15.4 billion in the same period which shows 31 percent growth rate in the current fiscal year.

The KPRA is mandated to collect and administer Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the province. This year KPRA managed to collect Rs17.8 billion

from the Sales Tax on services and Rs2.4 billion in the IDC.

KPRA Director General Raja Fazal Khaliq, while chairing a progress review meeting, appreciated the efforts of the KPRA team members for their performance and directed them to up efforts to not only achieve the targets but also to surpass them with good margins.

The director general was given a detailed presentation on the performance of all regions and progress in the court cases. He was told that the government has assigned KPRA a target of Rs35 billion for the year 2022-23 out of which Rs20.21 billion has been collected in the first eight months and they are optimistic about achieving the target as the collection increases in the second half of the financial year.

The figure also does not include the amount of the input tax adjustments which is yet to come from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the KPRA is expecting to get around Rs 3 billion in the input tax adjustment from the FBR in the current fiscal year.

The KPRA chief stressed the operationalizing the E-hearing system in the Collectorate of Appeals and Appellate Tribunal to facilitate the taxpayers.

He called for increasing interaction with the taxpayers and general public to improve their awareness and directed the headquarters and regional offices to regularly conduct training workshops on monthly bases for taxpayers’

education.