UET convocation: Up to 550 graduates awarded degrees

PESHAWAR: A total of 550 graduates were awarded degrees in engineering and non-engineering programmes including 507 BSc degrees, 15 PhDs 27 MSc degrees at the annual convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Tuesday.

As many as 16 graduates were awarded gold medals in various programs for achieving top positions. UET Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest.

Leading local industries, Fast Cables also awarded a cash prize of Rs100,000/- to the topper, Engr Osama Faiz, Department of Electrical Engineering.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain congratulated the graduates and their parents on the achievements, and said that the future of our country was dependent on the education and grooming of the younger generation to understand the real challenges.

He said that the UET Peshawar has 12 centres of excellence from which real outcome has now been seen in the form of linkages and joint applied research projects.

The vice-chancellor said despite limited resources, the faculty has done well in attracting research funding from government as well as private agencies.

He said the UET Peshawar is a part of four Higher Education Commission funded projects, under which National Centers of Excellence in Robotics and Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Big Data and Cloud Computing are working in the field of artificial intelligence and other projects.

Dr Iftikhar Hussain added that the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence has collaborated with the KP Government for introducing the AI-based Safe City Project for Peshawar in the near future. He said, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2023, UET Peshawar stands first in “Engineering category” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fifth in Pakistan while third in “All Universities category” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it is also ranked between 800-1000 universities in the world.

The convocation was attended by members from the Syndicate, Senate and senior officials while a large number of parents were also present on the occasion.