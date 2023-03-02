Imran, US lawmakers discuss matters of mutual interest

LAHORE: A delegation of lawmakers from the United States on Wednesday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral issues.

The delegation of US lawmakers called on Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

The delegation comprised Speaker California Anthony Rendon, Eloise Reyes, Chairperson Appropriations Committee Chris Howden Spencer, Chief of Democratic Caucus Mike Gibson, Chairperson Small Business Wendy Carrillo and members of the IT committee.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral issues, mutual interest and promotion and stability of democracy were discussed. They also discussed matters related to the supremacy of Constitution and law and protection of fundamental rights. Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said Pakistan is considered an important country in the Islamic world in terms of geography, adding that the country’s role in establishing peace in South Asia was admirable.

“As a political party leader, I believe in peaceful solutions to conflicts through dialogue,” the former premier stressed. The delegation appreciated the PTI’s role in the survival and development of democracy in Pakistan.