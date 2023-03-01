Women-led digital marketing agency takes centre stage at ITCN Asia 2023

Islamabad: The Square­Peg, a leading women-led digital marketing agency, remained the centre of attention at ITCN Asia 2023 which served as inspiration for other women leaders and professionals.

An information technology and telecom show that was recently held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, with massive footfall, provided an outstanding opportunity for the entire tech ecosystem of Pakistan.

The SquarePeg with a diverse culture that encourages innovation and creativity was passionate about empowering and supporting women in the tech industry. People from all walks of life took great interest in the company’s booth, they learned more about their services, met their team, and explored how the agency helps other businesses thrive in the digital age. At the occasion, Zunaira Omar, founder of The SquarePeg said that more women representation with creative and innovative minds is needed in this growing sector and we aim to work toward a healthier and more just world. “We believe in inclusiveness to drive innovation and growth, and we are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners," said Qanaita Mehmood, Senior Project Expert.