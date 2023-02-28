PM orders action against profiteers ahead of Ramazan

PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting on availability and price of essential items during Ramazn, on February 27, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Days before the holy month of Ramazan begins in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Monday directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the hoarders and profiteers.

The holy month of Ramazan — the ninth Islamic month during which Muslims observe fasting and prayer with an emphasis on good deeds — in the country will likely begin either from March 23 or 24.

The prices of essential commodities have recently sky-rocketed after the authorities increased the rate of petrol to a historic high in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for unlocking the critical loan tranche.

The price of petrol has been moved up to Rs272 per litre after an increase ofRs22.20, while a host of new taxes have also been introduced earlier this month.

PM Shehbaz issued the directives while chairing an important meeting regarding ensuring the availability of basic food items and stability in their prices during the holy month.

The prime minister directed the concerned authorities that cleaning operations in markets should be initiated before Ramazan. He, on the occasion, said that action would also be taken against the concerned officers if they failed to provide the items of daily use in their areas.

The prime minister said the supply of quality items should be ensured at utility stores across the country. He also ordered to set up of “Sastay Ramazan Bazars” across the country, adding that modern technology should be used to control the prices in the bazaars.

During the meeting, the prime minister was told that there is no shortage of food items including wheat anywhere in the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government had decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them become self-sufficient and contribute towards the country’s development.

In his video message on ‘Youth Week’ which will be marked across the country, the prime minister said an inclusive approach would be extended to the youth in order to mainstream them. Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the government had declared 2023 as the year of the youth, where several projects aimed at their emancipation would be launched.

He said events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising 68 percent of the population. He said laptops would be distributed among the distinguished youth and students.

The prime minister recalled that his party launched various projects for the youth in its tenures including the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, soft loans, and scholarships. He said the youth programme had been extended keeping in view their significant human resource in national development.