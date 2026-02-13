Meghan Markle rallies behind Brooklyn Beckham amid explosive family drama

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to pull a major move by offering support to Brooklyn Beckham amid his ongoing feud with famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

A source revealed to Radar Online that the Duchess of Sussex believes Brooklyn deserves a chance to explain his side without being judged too quickly.

Another insider said that Prince Harry’s wife supports the idea of him speaking in a major TV interview, possibly with Oprah Winfrey.

"Meghan identifies very strongly with what Brooklyn is going through. She's come to believe that Brooklyn has been painted in an unfair light – much like she and Harry felt they were when their own family tensions became public,” they said.

The insider added that Meghan feels Brooklyn is just a “young man trying to assert himself and protect his marriage, yet the narrative has quickly turned against him.”

They noted that Meghan is “genuinely upset” over backlash Brooklyn has been receiving ever since he posted stories targeting his family on his Instagram account.

"It brought back memories of the criticism and hostility she faced when she first spoke out,” they added.

“Meghan remembers how isolating it can feel when your motives are questioned, and your character is picked apart in headlines and comment sections.

"She knows firsthand how damaging it is to be vilified simply for expressing your truth. That experience has made her instinctively protective of Brooklyn.

"In her mind, he's not trying to create drama – he's trying to be heard. And she feels a real sense of empathy because she recognizes the emotional toll that kind of public scrutiny can take."