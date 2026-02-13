Woman calls press ‘vultures’ outside Nancy Guthrie’s home after tense standoff

Woman goes berserk outside Nancy Guthrie's home

As Nancy Guthrie has been missing for thirteen days, media attention on her abduction is rising sharply, with dozens of reporters teeming outside her property, giving minute-to-minute updates.



One of them shows a tense standoff between an unidentified woman and the press members. “If you take my picture, I’m suing you. I’m suing you," she rages at the journalists while walking near the victim's home.

In a fit of anger, she says her presence outside Guthrie's property is over her vehicle, which she says was parked on the road.

She says she intends to clarify the point so it does not become a "false" lead in the case.

"It has nothing to do with anything, okay? All it was, was my car — the car parked on the side of the road. That’s all it was. It’s nothing. I just didn’t want him to have a friggin’ false lead," the woman can be heard in the video saying.

But against her wish, it seems from the clip, the press was still taking snaps of her, leaving her furious. She threatened to sue the reporters stationed outside Guthrie's property, claiming she has the financial muscle to pursue legal action.



“If you do anything with me, then I will get you. And we have the money to do it. Stop taking pictures,“ she says, adding, Ah, you vultures!”

Guthrie's kidnapping has captured the attention of the U.S. nation as prayers have been calling for her recovery.