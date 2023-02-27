Pakistan is committed to ensuring peace with all countries, however, it is mindful of securing its frontiers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured, as the nation observed the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort on Monday.

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian fighter jets that had violated Pakistani airspace. One of the Indian pilots was captured by Pakistan but was later handed over to New Delhi as a gesture of peace.

“While we aim for peace with all, we are mindful of our duty to defend the country,” the premier said in a tweet.

The prime minister said, “Today the nation pays rich tribute to PAF for a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistan’s air space on the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack.”



He stressed that Pakistan was "mindful" of its defence and said, “Let no one make any mistake about it.”

Pakistan armed forces 'ever ready to defend motherland, take fight back to enemy'

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the services chiefs and the armed forces of Pakistan paid tribute to the "resilience" of the nation and "resolve" of the armed forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort.



Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a tweet on his official handle shared a commemorative message on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

The ISPR DG wrote that under the pretext of the false flag Pulwama attack, India managed to stage "a cowardly attack on a fictitious target".

"The daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs" the ISPR DG wrote.

“Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pak AFs (armed forces) are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of the motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us,” he said.



While stating the resolve and strong determination of the armed forces, he said, “Any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with full might of Pak AFs backed by a resilient nation. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Clear message to India

In a statement on Twitter, former prime minister Imran Khan said that on 27 Feb 2019, his government ordered a response to the Indian air strike on Balakot with PAF air strikes on Indian military targets in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

The PAF downed an IAF plane over Pakistan air space capturing the pilot, he added.

"We were successful in choosing a limited military response signalling a clear message to India."