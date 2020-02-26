Live

Pakistan celebrates anniversary of Operation Swift Retort as PAF lauded for downing Indian aircraft

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan held a ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate Operation Swift Retort, in which an Indian jet was shot down in February 2019 — an act showing Pakistan's prowess against any act of aggression from India.



PM Imran was the chief guest of the event held at the PM House to honour the operation by the air force.

The prime minister also addressed the gathering, where he said that he praised the Pakistani nation for dealing with the crisis sensibly.

“Our media showed maturity, if you contrast it to what was happening in India and how their media and politicians reacted,” said the premier regarding the incident.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi praised the Pakistan Air Force for the feat of shooting down Indian aircraft which had crossed the Pakistani airspace.

On February 27, 2019, Indian Wg Cmdr Abhinandan Varthaman's plane was shot down during an aerial battle over Azad Jammu Kashmir, bringing nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of a new war.

“My first message to our eastern neighbour is that do not think of any ill-considered misadventure, because if you do, we will respond and respond immediately, as it is our right to self-defence,” Qureshi said on the occasion.



Reiterating Pakistan's inclination towards regional peace, the foreign minister said that the country wants peaceful relations with its neighbours.

More to follow.