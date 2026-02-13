Prince William prioritises monarchy’s future over family ties in Andrew crisis

Prince William is said to be standing firm in his stance against his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as the scandal linked to Jeffrey Epstein continues.

According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales will not step in to defend “disgraced” Andrew and is focused on protecting the monarchy’s future.

Recently, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of William and Kate Middleton as more Epstein files come to light.

Their spokesperson said, “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,” they added.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the move shows a shift towards a more modern monarchy.

"Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernising the monarchy by clarifying their position, which is with the victims,” she said.

The expert added, This demonstrates William’s moral authority. We can expect that he will not do anything to defend his despicable uncle."

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as King Charles, shared public statements over Andrew issue and the ongoing Epstein scandal after a picture from the new batch of documents showed the former Duke of York crunching over a woman lying on the floor.