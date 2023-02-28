IWCCI establishes gender equity hub

Islamabad:Achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment is integral to each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) and Cyntax Health Projects have collaborated to focus on developing solutions for providing women with equal access to education, entrepreneurial opportunities, health care, decent work, and representation in political and economic decision-making processes for social cohesion and prosperity. To turn this mission into action, IWCCI Gender Equity Hub has been launched which will address gender inequities and develop transformative gender and diversity policies for the female workforce in Pakistan. It will form a national focus for gender-balanced workforce transformation. It will also act as a direct national link with the global equity programs. The hub will create clear evidence-based strategies for addressing gender and diversity inequalities in female workforce development in Pakistan for better SDGs achievement and reporting from a gender lens.

The chief guest on the soft launch of the IWCCI Gender Equity Hub was Federal Ombudsman FOSPAH, Kashmala Khan.

Kashmala appreciated the efforts of both organizations and highlighted the need of creating awareness of gender rights and opportunities for women available in the country through the use of digital media. The event was attended by members of the embassies of Italy and Egypt, representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan, and women entrepreneurs. The implementation of SDGs ensures that women and girls will receive justice and inclusion in economies that work for all.