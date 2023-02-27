Minor girl burnt to death

SUKKUR: A minor girl was burnt to death in Larkana on Sunday. A fire broke out in a kitchen of a house located at Bhens Colony, Larkana, which engulfed the entire house within minutes. By the time, the housemates rushed out, a five-year old girl Hina D/O Ayaz Ali Tunio had received burn injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Central Economic Work Conference was organised from Dec 15 to 16, 2022. It is a routine meeting where top leadership...
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Awaran and its surrounding areas on early Sunday...
WANA: The protest for the restoration of 3G and 4G networks continued in Raghzai in Barmal tehsil in South Waziristan...
PESHAWAR: Armed militants stormed a police post in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night. An...
LAKKI MARWAT: Four cops were injured when an explosive device planted on roadside in Lakki City went off on Sunday...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed noted businessman Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry honorary adviser for...
Comments