Minor girl burnt to death

SUKKUR: A minor girl was burnt to death in Larkana on Sunday. A fire broke out in a kitchen of a house located at Bhens Colony, Larkana, which engulfed the entire house within minutes. By the time, the housemates rushed out, a five-year old girl Hina D/O Ayaz Ali Tunio had received burn injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.