 
close
Monday February 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Minor girl burnt to death

By Our Correspondent
February 27, 2023

SUKKUR: A minor girl was burnt to death in Larkana on Sunday. A fire broke out in a kitchen of a house located at Bhens Colony, Larkana, which engulfed the entire house within minutes. By the time, the housemates rushed out, a five-year old girl Hina D/O Ayaz Ali Tunio had received burn injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Comments