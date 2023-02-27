PM launches BOP freelancer segment, Credit Card

KARACHI: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has launched the BOP Freelancer Segment and Credit Card at a ceremony for cheque distribution among the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYB&ALS).

The event was part of on-going ‘Week of Youth’ celebrations. Mr. Zafar Masud (President and CEO – BOP) and other senior officials of BOP were also present at the occasion.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions of Pakistan, through this proposition, aims to improve financial access of freelancer community by addressing their transactional, lending and payment related needs. Additionally, this initiative will also enhance the country’s potential of attracting foreign exchange.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Zafar Masud (President and CEO –BOP) said, “There are around 3 million freelancers in Pakistan. Freelancers contributed $400m out of the total information and communication technologies export remittances of $2.616 billion recorded by the country during FY 2022, while their potential is worth billions of dollars. Through our freelancer segment & credit card initiative, we aim to unlock this potential and help the economy. Freelancers and IT professionals can open Freelancer Digital Accounts in both PKR and USD, which can help bring foreign remittances through official channels and can support enhanced credit and debit limits of up to USD 5,000 per month & USD 30,000 per annum.