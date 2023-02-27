Algeria to reopen Kyiv embassy

ALGIERS: Moscow ally Algeria is set to reopen its embassy in Kyiv which has been closed since Russia´s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
“This decision comes within the framework of safeguarding the interests of the Algerian state,” a ministry statement said, adding that the embassy would reopen soon but without providing details.
A charge d´affaires will run the mission when it reopens, it added. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had announced the planned reopening during a television broadcast on Friday, acknowledging Algeria´s long-standing relations with Russia.
Algeria and Russia have solid trade links that saw exchanges between the two countries reach $3 billion in 2021. They also have military ties and are members of OPEC+, a group of oil producers led by Russia, as well as the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
