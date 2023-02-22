Killing of non-Muslims not justified: Pakistan Ulema Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council said the Constitution and laws of Pakistan have clearly determined the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims and the killing of any non-Muslim cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Without legal permission, it is not lawful to build or demolish any worship place. Some incidents and instances are publicized to defame Pakistan without the facts, Pakistan Ulema Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

No individual, group, or organization should take any step beyond the Constitution and law. Since it is the responsibility of Muslims and the state in a Muslim-majority country to protect the holy places of the non-Muslims, similarly, it is also the responsibility of non-Muslims to follow the Constitution and laws, the statement added.

Killing a Christian, Hindu or any other minority person is not right in any way, nor can any such action be supported or endorsed in any circumstances, said the leaders of Pakistan Ulema Council.

The government should take immediate action against such individuals or groups or organizations who violate the law and take the state-writ into their hands, they added. The leadership of the Pakistan Ulema Council also strongly condemned the killing of a minority person in Sarai Alamgir (Jhelum) in recent days and stated that the Punjab government should fulfil its responsibilities in this regard and bring out the facts regarding the killing of a member of the minority community.