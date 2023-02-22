Injured Dawson returns home, Qalandars to decide replacement

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars English all-rounder Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the HBL PSL 8 due to an ankle injury.

He left for England on Tuesday. He had developed the injury during their match against Karachi Kings last Sunday.

He has been advised four to six weeks of rest.

The franchise said that the decision regarding his replacement has not yet been made.

He is the third player to have been ruled out of the event due to injury in the edition so far. Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani and Karachi Kings’ left-arm pacer Mir Hamza were the first two.

Kings’ key bowler Mohammad Amir is also nursing a hamstring injury and is undergoing rehab in Karachi. He is not available for Kings game against Multan Sultans which will be held at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday (today).