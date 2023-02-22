Injured Dawson returns home, Qalandars to decide replacement

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars English all-rounder Liam Dawson has been ruled out of the HBL PSL 8 due to an ankle injury.
He left for England on Tuesday. He had developed the injury during their match against Karachi Kings last Sunday.
He has been advised four to six weeks of rest.
The franchise said that the decision regarding his replacement has not yet been made.
He is the third player to have been ruled out of the event due to injury in the edition so far. Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani and Karachi Kings’ left-arm pacer Mir Hamza were the first two.
Kings’ key bowler Mohammad Amir is also nursing a hamstring injury and is undergoing rehab in Karachi. He is not available for Kings game against Multan Sultans which will be held at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday (today).
WASHINGTON: Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson filled out their LIV Golf League teams on Monday with...
KARACHI: The 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Cricket Tournament 2023 is all set to be staged in the holy...
DUBAI: Victoria Azarenka said Monday that she hopes the WTA Finals will find a "deserving" home, after a couple of...
MILAN: Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan has been far from what he would have hoped it would be but the Belgium...
LAHORE: The 9th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship has rolled into action and at the conclusion of the 18 holes for...
PARIS: The announcement that a consortium led by a Qatari banker are bidding to buy Manchester United has raised...
Comments