The CDA has announced the launch of two new bus services for the residents of the capitol: the Silver Line and the Purple Line. Public transport, or the lack of it, is a headache shared by all Pakistanis.
What modes of public transport we do have are overpriced, overcrowded and, frankly, not fit for purpose in many cases. Hopefully, these new bus lines will be up and running sooner rather than later.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
