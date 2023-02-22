Careem celebrates 10th anniversary

LAHORE: Careem has celebrated its 10-year anniversary with launch of a documentary titled ‘A Decade in Motion’, capturing the journey behind the region’s first tech unicorn.

During the documentary screening to the media on Tuesday, it was highlighted that during the last ten years, the ride-hailing service served over 50 million people, created over 2.5 million earning opportunities, with more than $4 billion paid out to its drivers.

Recently, Careem also announced completion of its 1 billion rides across the region. The report indicated Pakistan was a market with the highest numbers of rides with 299 million completed trips. It has more than 12 million customers and 820,000 captains registered on the platform who have earned more than $500 million.

The documentary included footage of the ambition, passion, and hustle behind the ride-hailing-platform, interviews with the founders, and early alumni recounting stories shared publicly for a first.