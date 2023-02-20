SC likely to discuss Elahi-judge audio leaks next week

The Supreme Court premises. The SC website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial is likely to convene next week an important meeting of judges to discuss the recent audio leaks purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and an apex court judge, besides having a bird’s eye view of the Supreme Court judgments on phone tapping.

Earlier on Friday, all the available 14 judges, except one, were present in the informal meeting held at the Supreme Court. The judge, who was the subject matter of the alleged audio clips, also attended the meeting.

The recent audio clip of the judge got viral on social media, sparking hue and cry in the country with concerns particularly shown by the legal fraternity with regard to the image of the superior Judiciary.

The recent leak of private telephone conversations between former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and a judge of the Supreme Court has raised questions about the privacy of Pakistani citizens’ communications.

Article 14 of the Constitution vigorously guarantees the citizens the right to dignity and privacy, which cannot be violated unless by law.

It was learnt that during Friday’s meeting, the judges besides discussing the recent audio clip of the judge, deliberated thoroughly upon the apex court judgments wherein the court had given certain observations over the phone tapping of judges.