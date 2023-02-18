Nawaz wants SJC action over Elahi audio leaks

Pakistan´s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (3L), brother of Pakistan´s current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leaves from a property in west London on May 11, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP

LONDON: PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif had called for action by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) after an alleged audio tape surfaced in which former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi can be heard talking about fixing cases before a Supreme Court judge.

Pervez Elahi has not denied the authenticity of the tapes but has said his talk has been taken out of context.

Speaking to the media here, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is in a serious mess today “because of characters like this judge. There is no doubt that its people like him who are responsible for the crisis of Pakistan today as Pakistan is not stabilising. These audio leaks are unfortunate and serious notice should be taken of these.”

When asked if the SJC should be moved, the former premier jokingly said it is possible that a case could also be registered against him over the alleged leak since he speaks as a victim of the judicial activism. “If you don’t send this case to the SJC then send my name to the same forum. Eh case vee mairay tay paa deo (register this case against me too). You have made so many fake cases against me and made so many false allegations that even this will not be surprising.”

Nawaz said that the “Gang of Five” (retired Gen Bajwa, retired Lt Gen Faiz, Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa) are responsible for the destruction of Pakistan and called for their accountability. “What this gang of five did to me and Pakistan was criminal. They damaged Pakistan. It’s due to characters like these that the situation is out of control in Pakistan. The common man is unable to survive today. Prices of commodities are out of control.”

Nawaz Sharif said Imran Khan’s era should be compared against his government when everything was cheap and affordable and. “Today people are unable to buy bread. It’s the continuation of what happened under the Imran khan government. Compare my government with four years of Imran khan or compare his years with me. The nation should decide which era was better. The nation should decide when things were cheaper, when there was no loadshedding, who made Pakistan a nuclear power. The nation will get answers. We need accountability of those who tried to destroy Pakistan. If these people are not held accountable, Pakistan will not move forward.”

Nawaz Sharif condemned the former apex court judges who ran the Panama case against him and disqualified him for not taking salary from his son. “I have been saying for over six years and I stand by that from day one and I stand by my principle that these people should be held accountable.”