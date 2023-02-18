 
Saturday February 18, 2023
National

New purported audio of PTI's Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar surfaces

News of audio leak comes day after SC reinstated Ghulam Dogar as CCPO

By Web Desk
February 18, 2023
PTI leader Yasmin Rashid (left) and Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.
A fresh audio purported featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has surfaced, Geo News reported Saturday afternoon.

News of the audio leak comes a day after the Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the CCPO after suspending his transfer order made by the caretaker setup.

This story is being updated.