New purported audio of PTI's Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar surfaces

A fresh audio purported featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has surfaced, Geo News reported Saturday afternoon.
News of the audio leak comes a day after the Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the CCPO after suspending his transfer order made by the caretaker setup.
This story is being updated.
