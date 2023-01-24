Zahid Zaman made Punjab chief secy, Usman IGP

Dr Usman Anwar (Left) and Zahid Akhtar Zaman. The News/File

LAHORE: Zahid Akhtar Zaman has been posted as Punjab Chief Secretary vice Abudllah Khan Sumbal and in this regard Establishment Division has issued the notification on Monday late.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman belongs to 24th Common and served on different important posts in the Punjab including Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR). Dr Usman Anwar has been appointed Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) by replacing the newly inducted IGP Amir Zulfiqar Khan.

The federal government has issued a notification for the appointment of Usman Anwar as Punjab IGP. Usman Anwar was performing his duties as Additional IG Motorway Police these days.

Usman Anwar enjoys a good repute. He belongs to 23rd Common of Pakistan Police Service. He joined police service as ASP in 1995. He has previously been posted as Additional IG Special Branch in Punjab, as CTD Punjab, SSP Operations Faisalabad, CID and Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi.

He has also performed duties in Prime Minister Office Islamabad, as DPO Okara, DPO Sargodha, Telecommunication and Elite Police. He has also held important positions in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad police. Dr Usman Anwar has extensive experience in performing duties in important positions.

Meanwhile Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has been posted as CCPO Lahore replacing Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who has been directed to report the Establishment Division. Sources in Punjab bureaucracy claimed that massive reshuffle is expected in the Punjab bureaucracy in the coming days.