Transfers, postings

LAHORE :The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday.

According to the notification Munir Ahmad Shah, Secretary (Settlement & Consolidation) Board of Revenue, and Muhammad Shahid Lali, Additional Programme Director (PMIU) Punjab Education Sector Reforms Programme (PESRP), have replaced each other.

Bashir Ahmad Zahid, Principal Government Junior Model High School Model Town Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department vice Wasim Abbas who has already been transferred and posted as Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation against a vacant post. Syed Abbas Raza Nasir (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bhakkar vice Khalid Masood Farooka (presently attending a training course at MPDD) who has been directed to report the S&GAD till further orders.