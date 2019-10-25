close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Transfers, postings

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

LAHORE :The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Thursday.

According to the notification Munir Ahmad Shah, Secretary (Settlement & Consolidation) Board of Revenue, and Muhammad Shahid Lali, Additional Programme Director (PMIU) Punjab Education Sector Reforms Programme (PESRP), have replaced each other.

Bashir Ahmad Zahid, Principal Government Junior Model High School Model Town Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department vice Wasim Abbas who has already been transferred and posted as Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation against a vacant post. Syed Abbas Raza Nasir (awaiting posting) has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bhakkar vice Khalid Masood Farooka (presently attending a training course at MPDD) who has been directed to report the S&GAD till further orders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore