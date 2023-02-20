Man hailing from Mirpurkhas shot dead

A man hailing from Mirpurkhas was killed in the outskirts of Karachi on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The man was shot dead in the Bhains Colony area within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the victim was identified as 45-year-old Mehboob, son of Abdul Haq.

Police recovered empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the scene and sent them to the forensic division of Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. SHO Mazhar Iqbal said the victim had contracted two marriages and he hailed from Mirpurkhas. He used to buy and sell electric goods, the officer explained, adding that police suspected that he was gunned down over some personal enmity. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.